What happens if you’re too hurt to say what medical care you want?

The importance of completing advance directives for your health care will be the focus of a free event Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Ferndale Senior Activity Center, 1999 Cherry St.
Called “The Ferndale Challenge,” it begins at 5 p.m. and is for adults of all ages. The goal is to demystify planning for such directives and to get people talking.
The idea is for people to do their advance directives now, when they can, in case they can’t communicate what kind of health care they want later because of illness or injury.
Such written directives reduce stress and confusion for family, friends and medical providers, as well as unnecessary suffering for patients in an era when medical technology allows doctors to prolong life but not necessarily quality of life.
Organizers also want employers to encourage their workers to complete an advance directive.
The Saturday event will include two intensive care nurses speaking about “The Realities of Advanced Medical Interventions” and an advance care planning specialist from the Whatcom Alliance for Health Advancement.
It’s also part of an effort that has been going on locally in recent years to get more Whatcom County residents to create advance directives by having conversations, essentially, about how they want to die.
Details: Karma Wells, manager of the Ferndale Senior Activity Center, 360-384-6244 or karma.ferndaleseniorcenter@gmail.com.
