DNR lifts burn ban west of Cascades; restrictions remain in unincorporated Whatcom

The state Department of Natural Resources will lift its ban on outdoor burning on its protected land west of the Cascade Mountains, officials said Monday, Sept. 19.
The ban, in place since mid-August, will end on Tuesday thanks to fall weather conditions, the department said. The ban applied only to DNR-protected lands west of the Cascades, which does not include federally owned land.
With the ban lifted, there still are some areas where campfires may not be allowed due to county burn bans, the department said. A burn ban for unincorporated Whatcom County has been in place since last week.
The DNR also may still ban campfires in northeast Washington, where the fire danger remains high. Check with local park authorities before lighting a campfire.
Acceptable campfires should be small and should be only in designated pits. Plenty of water and a shovel should be kept nearby, and campfires never should be left unattended, the department said.
The burn ban is scheduled to run through Friday, Sept. 30.
Information can be found at 800-323-BURN (2876) or at the DNR’s burn-ban webpage at dnr.wa.gov/burn-bans.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
