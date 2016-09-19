Local

September 19, 2016 8:20 AM

Alaska ferry repairs to interrupt service to Bellingham

Associated Press

KETCHIKAN, ALASKA

Repairs will take an Alaska ferry off the water and interrupt service to Bellingham, Washington, for two weeks.

The Ketchikan Daily News reports the Columbia’s travel speeds are reduced and routes will be delayed through its scheduled arrival in Bellingham Sept. 25.

Alaska Department of Transportation spokesman Jeremy Woodrow says a log probably caused damage that divers spotted on a starboard propeller blade.

The ferry is set to be dry docked in Portland, Oregon. The date of its return to service is unknown.

Ticketholders will be offered refunds and southbound passengers can take an alternate route.

The Kennicott is set to maintain its coastal route from Washington state to Kodiak.

