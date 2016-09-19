Watch a before and after look at the tree growth in downtown Bellingham

Daylight Properties is replacing a neon sign atop the Herald Building in downtown Bellingham with new LED letters. Crews with Signs Plus of Bellingham helped lift the first letters in place Monday, Sept. 12, 2016; the sign will be lit later this month.
Ray Gilbride of Bellingham, Washington, whose said his Donald Trump campaign sign has been repeatedly stolen or vandalized, set up security cameras to try to catch the culprits. He later rigged one of the signs with wiring similar to the electrified fences used on farms to contain animals, and it gave one vandal a visible, though non-lethal, jolt.
Former Ferndale school board member Stuart McKay makes his first appearance in Whatcom County Superior Court on Friday, Sept. 2, in Bellingham. McKay is accused of five counts of possession of depictions of minors engaged in sexually explicit behaviors; three in the first degree, two in the second degree.
The Lighthouse Mission plans to open its drop-in center 24/7 starting this fall to help sleep up to about 80 more people. The region's January 2016 "point-in-time" homelessness census found the number of unsheltered people was up 40 percent this year over last year. Read more at BellinghamHerald.com.