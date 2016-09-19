Watch a before and after look at the tree growth in downtown Bellingham

A before and after look at the tree grown in downtown Bellingham with comments from former Bellingham mayor Ken Hertz.
eabell@bellinghamherald.com Evan Abell

Local

Fire closes Birch Bay-Lynden Road

Brush fire near Blaine Road caused the closing of the Birch Bay-Lynden Road and an evacuation of nearby mobile homes while firefighters put the blaze out Monday afternoon, Sept. 12, 2016.

Local

Bellingham's Lighthouse Mission will open new shelter

The Lighthouse Mission plans to open its drop-in center 24/7 starting this fall to help sleep up to about 80 more people. The region's January 2016 "point-in-time" homelessness census found the number of unsheltered people was up 40 percent this year over last year. Read more at BellinghamHerald.com.

Editor's Choice Videos