Revamped Lynden market ready to serve neighborhoods

It took a long time to get ready, but the Northwood Market is back serving a part of Whatcom County that’s seeing more residential growth.
The market at 1501 E. Badger Road opened for business on Sept. 11 after being closed for several months. The new owners, Layne and Lori Brennick, say they are running it as a convenience store that has a little bit of everything. It’s for people in the nearby neighborhoods who forgot to pick up a grocery item or two but don’t want to go into town. The plan is to add a deli and offer beer growlers by this winter, said Layne Brennick.
The Brennicks moved to Lynden after working as educators in Georgia. Layne Brennick, who previously lived in Lynden and has family in the area, said when the store came up for sale they saw it as an opportunity. The northeast part of Lynden has been adding new houses and neighborhoods, but there wasn’t much new retail development in the area, he said.
After taking over the business, the new owners spent nine weeks cleaning, resurfacing the interior and fixing up the outside of the building. Layne Brennick is still researching the history of the building, but believes it opened as a market in the early 1940s. While going through the building, he found a large scale that indicates the store offered meat butchering at some point.
Much of the cleanup work was done during the construction of a traffic roundabout at East Badger and Northwood roads, just outside the store.
“It was perfect timing,” Brennick said, noting that the store probably wouldn’t have had much business during the road construction project.
Along with stocking the basics, Layne Brennick said they want to focus on offering local products, including dairy, cheese and beer. The store has a a beer cave that will include regional craft beers.
Even though the business just opened, Brennick said he’s already seeing signs that the makeover was worthwhile. One recent morning, a group of people were hanging out, drinking coffee and chatting. He’s also had children ride up on bikes from nearby neighborhoods picking up some items their parents needed.
“When we first opened, we had a steady stream of local families coming in and saying thank you,” Brennick said. “That’s been the best thing.”
Details and updates can be found at the Northwood Market’s Facebook page.
OTHER TIDBITS
Leaf & Ladle at 1113 N. State St. will be closed Sept. 19-23 as the owner Linda Melim takes her first vacation in three years, according to a company Facebook post. .... A building permit was submitted to put in a Jimmy John’s sandwich shop at 2940 Newmarket St., Suite 103. ... The breakfast eatery Over Easy at 2430 James St. has revamped its menu, adding more breakfast and lunch items like a Hawaiian dish called Loko Moko and green chile pork and grits. The new menu can be found on its Facebook page. ... The Road House Bar & Grille recently opened at 4965 Mount Baker Hwy. in Deming at the former Hungry Bear Restaurant building. According to its Facebook page, menu items include burgers, steak, prime rib, soups and salads. It is open for lunch and dinner starting at 11 a.m.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, dgallagher@bhamherald.com, @BhamHeraldBiz
Comments