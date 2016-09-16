Lynden considering three candidates for planning director position, vacant since June

The city is considering three finalists for its planning director position.
The position has been vacant since mid-June, when former planning director Amy Harksell resigned, accusing City Administrator Mike Martin of gender and age discrimination. Harksell had been with the city for 24 years.
The city’s semifinalists for the position are Barry Berezowsky, who recently stepped down as the city of Poulsbo’s director of planning and economic development; John Coleman, planning director for the city of Sedro-Woolley; and Heidi Solano, operations manager for Bellingham development firm The RJ Group.
The candidates will spend Wednesday and Thursday, Sept. 21 and 22, touring the city, giving 10-minute presentations to a “variety of community stakeholders” and participating in two interview panels, Martin said in an email to city staff. Mayor Scott Korthuis will make a decision “soon after the process concludes,” Martin wrote.
