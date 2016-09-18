Who will make medical decisions for you when you can’t? Plan for end of life at Bellingham workshops

The nonprofit Whatcom Alliance for Health Advancement has scheduled free community workshops through mid-November that focus on end-of-life choices.
Participants will learn why advance care planning is important, how to choose someone to be their durable power of attorney for health care, how to talk to loved ones and doctors about their preferences for end-of-life care, and how to complete advance directive paperwork.
People also will begin to fill out their advance directive.
Workshops are in Bellingham. The dates are:
▪ Saturday, Sept. 24, 1 to 3 p.m. at Bellingham Public Library, 210 Central Ave, in the Skillshare Space.
▪ Thursday, Sept. 29, 2 to 4 p.m. at St. Luke’s Community Health Education Center, 3333 Squalicum Parkway, near the main campus of PeaceHealth St. Joseph Medical Center.
▪ Thursday, Oct. 13, 6 to 8 p.m. at St. Luke’s Community Health Education Center.
▪ Tuesday, Oct. 18, 2 to 4 p.m. at St. Luke’s Community Health Education Center.
▪ Saturday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m. to noon at Bellingham Public Library. It will be at the library’s Skillshare Space.
▪ Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2 to 4 p.m. at St. Luke’s Community Health Education Center.
▪ Saturday, Nov. 5, 1 to 3 p.m. at Bellingham Public Library. It will be in the Skillshare Space.
▪ Wednesday, Nov. 16, 1 to 3 p.m. at Bellingham Senior Activity Center, 315 Halleck St.
Details: 360-788-6594, waha.acp@hinet.org or whatcomalliance.org/end-of-life-care.
Registration isn’t required.
Kie Relyea: 360-715-2234, @kierelyea
