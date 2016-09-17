Future unclear for Bellingham’s Redden Marine store

It remains unclear what will become of the Redden Marine store on Bellingham’s waterfront.
LFS acquired certain assets of Redden Marine in a deal that closed Sept. 1. Redden Marine has three stores in Alaska and one at 1411 Roeder Ave., at the intersection of Bellwether Way. LFS has several stores in Alaska as well as a store at 851 Coho Way in Bellingham, near the Redden Marine store.
A spokesperson for LFS Marine did not have information about the transaction except to confirm it took place and that it was part of of the company’s efforts to expand into Alaska. A phone message left at Trident Seafoods, which owns LFS, was not returned.
As of Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Bellingham Redden Marine was open. Both stores are on Port of Bellingham property.
Port spokesman Mike Hogan said he has not received information about what the future holds for both stores.
“LFS and Redden have been longtime tenants and we will work with them in any way we can,” Hogan said.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
