Habitat for Humanity will dedicate latest rehab project

Habitat for Humanity in Whatcom County will dedicate its latest rehabilitation project Sunday, Sept. 18 in Sumas.
The agency’s fourth rehabilitation project since 1988 will provide a new home for Maria Elena and Jorge Gutierrez of Everson, who have lived with their family of five in a 680-square-foot apartment for the past 14 years. Jorge is a field worker and Maria Elena is a stay-at-home mom. The family has contributed more than the minimum 500 hours of sweat equity to the project, Habitat officials said.
The home dedication will be at 4 p.m. Sunday at 211 Front Street in Sumas. The public is invited to attend.
