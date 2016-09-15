Whatcom County oil refineries will have to limit carbon pollution under new state rule

Washington state environmental regulators on Thursday adopted a new rule to limit greenhouse gas emissions from large polluters.
The rule requires large industrial emitters to gradually reduce carbon emissions over time and would apply to about two dozen oil refineries – including the BP Cherry Point and Phillips 66 refineries in Whatcom County. Also affected are power plants, fuel distributors and other facilities that release at least 100,000 metric tons of carbon a year.
Gov. Jay Inslee sought the action last year after failing to gain legislative support for a more ambitious plan to charge polluters a fee, similar to California’s cap-and-trade program. A coalition of Northeast states also has a cap-and-trade program that applies to power plants.
Under Washington’s rule, large polluters would be required to reduce carbon emissions by an average of 1.7 percent annually, starting in 2017.
Supporters say it is needed to protect human health and the environment, while businesses and other say it would harm the state’s ability to attract and retain businesses.
This story will be updated.
