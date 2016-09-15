Our email is down - here’s how to contact us

Google for Work was back on the job for many users Thursday, Sept. 15, but email accounts for The Bellingham Herald have not yet been restored.
According to Google’s Apps Status dashboard, Gmail has been restored for the majority of the millions of global users hit by Wednesday’s outage of Gmail and other apps used by Google for Work clients.
But as Work Day 2 of the glitch geared up, many users — including those at The Bellingham Herald and its corporate network at McClatchy — were still in email blackout.
Posts on the website Downdetector indicated some users in Australia and Western Europe also remained in a digital black hole.
Until the outage is fully resolved, customers can contact The Bellingham Herald at 360-676-2610, bellinghamherald@gmail.com or bellinghamadvertising@gmail.com (these are standard Gmail accounts, not Google for Work applications).
