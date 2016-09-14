U.S. News rankings: Western Washington University among top colleges in western U.S.

Western Washington University was ranked among the top universities in the western U.S., according to the U.S. News & World Report’s college rankings for 2017.
The university ranked second in public colleges in the western region, coming behind California Polytechnic State University – San Luis Obispo. The region includes Texas, Oklahoma and the 13 states to the west. It’s the fourth year in a row WWU has ranked second in that category, the university said.
WWU also tied for 18th with Abilene Christian University in Texas among regional universities in the west.
The list separates “regional” universities like Western from “national” universities that offer doctoral programs and have a research focus.
The list’s methodology included peer assessment surveys, ACT and SAT scores, data from the National Center for Education Statistics, graduation, and retention rates.
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
Comments