Volunteer cleanups slated for Bellingham Bay, Nooksack River

Three organized cleanup efforts along Whatcom County waterfronts mark the annual International Coastal Cleanup and the 25th anniversary of the National River Cleanup Initiative.
An organization called the Ocean Conservancy hosts the annual International Coastal Cleanup, which is Saturday, Sept. 17. More than 18 million pounds of trash were collected by volunteers worldwide in 2015.
▪ Semiahmoo Resort hosts a beach cleanup along Semiahmoo Spit all day on Saturday. It’s open to visitors and hotel guests alike, with trash bags, latex gloves and grabbing sticks available starting at 7 a.m. at the front desk of the hotel, 9565 Semiahmoo Parkway, Blaine. Call 360-318-2000 for additional information.
▪ The Western Washington University Club and the Northwest Straits chapter of the Surfrider Foundation are hosting a beach cleanup from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday at Locust Beach, northwest of Bellingham at the end of Locust Avenue. Prizes will be awarded to the participants who finds the most trash or the most unusual piece of trash. Gloves and trash bags are provided. Dress for the weather, and it can be cooler along the waterfront. Parking is limited; consider car-pooling or using the bus. Whatcom Transportation Authority route No. 50 leaves Bellingham Station at Magnolia Street and Railroad Avenue about every 90 minutes on Saturdays. Look for additional information at the WWU Surfrider page on Facebook.
▪ Anyone can collect trash on their own, and the Ocean Conservancy has information on how to document a solo effort at oceanconservancy.org. Or use the CleanSwell app on your smartphone.
From 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, RE Sources for Sustainable Communities, American Rivers, and Nooksack Salmon Enhancement Association celebrate the 25th anniversary of the National River Cleanup initiative with two cleanup efforts on the Nooksack River between Everson and Ferndale. These cleanups require canoeing or rafting, and a limited number of vessels are available for loan. Registration is required at americanrivers.org or by contacting RE Sources at 360-733-8307.
