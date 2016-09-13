Burn ban back in place for unincorporated Whatcom County as dry conditions persist

A burn ban was reinstated for unincorporated Whatcom County Tuesday, Sept. 13, due to dry weather.
The ban applies to all outdoor burning, including recreational fires, said John Gargett, deputy director of the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office’s emergency management division.
The ban comes less than a week after the county lifted a burn ban that had been in place since mid-August. The reinstated ban also comes a day after a brush fire burned 2 1/2 acres near the intersection of Birch Bay-Lynden and Blaine roads in Blaine.
County officials plan to release more information about the ban Wednesday, Gargett said.
