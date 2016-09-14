Were you an ITT Tech student? Bellingham Technical College taking transfers for fall

Bellingham Technical College administrators are looking to lend a hand to students who have been misplaced amid ITT Technical Institute’s closure.
ITT Educational Services, the national for-profit college chain’s parent company, closed all 130 campuses last week. The closure came after increasing sanctions from the U.S. Department of Education, which, in late August, banned ITT from enrolling anymore students using federal financial aid.
The college’s Everett campus was the closest to Whatcom County, about 70 miles south of Bellingham. Still, BTC had heard from eight ITT students as of Tuesday afternoon who were interested in more information about transferring, said BTC spokeswoman Zoe Fraley.
With BTC’s fall quarter just around the corner – classes begin Tuesday, Sept. 20 – time is precious for students who may want to transfer, said Linda Fossen, BTC’s vice president of student services. Those interested in transferring to BTC can contact the college at 360-752-8433, or visit the BTC website at btc.edu.
This was a very difficult situation that was thrust onto (ITT students) at the last minute through no fault of their own. So we want to do everything we can to assist them. Linda Fossen, Bellingham Technical College’s vice president of student services
“We encourage students to apply and be admitted and registered much earlier, but we understand ITT students had this unfortunate circumstance of being surprised really at the 11:30 hour just before school starts,” Fossen said. “So we’re working very hard to provide support for these students.”
ITT was nationally accredited by a private accreditation council, while BTC is regionally accredited by the Northwest Commission on Colleges and Universities. This means that BTC will only accept certain credits from ITT, Fossen said.
But there is no catch-all method for determining which ITT credits will transfer to BTC and which won’t, she added. The best way for a prospective transfer to know just which credits will be compatible is to meet with an adviser.
“We can’t say that one size is going to fit all with this,” said Frank Powers, vice president for instruction at BTC. “It’s going to be on a student-by-student basis.”
Students interested in transferring will need an official or unofficial transcript, Fossen said. ITT has partnered with Parchment, a digital credential service, to manage transcript requests. Find information about transcript requests at parchment.com/itt.
With transcripts in-hand, BTC staff can guide students through the college’s admission process, then help them determine which classes they will take and discuss financial aid options. Most federal loans would likely be accepted at BTC, Fossen said. The college also has other financial aid options, including the WorkFirst program, which helps low-income parents, and a $500 scholarship from BTC for all first-time, full-time students.
The Department of Education is also forgiving federal loans for ITT students, according to the department’s website, but conditions are different for each student, and loans can’t be forgiven if they’re used to transfer to another college. Find information about financial aid at studentaid.ed.gov/itt.
“This was a very difficult situation that was thrust onto (ITT students) at the last minute through no fault of their own,” Fossen said. “So we want to do everything we can to assist them.”
Kyle Mittan: 360-756-2803, @KyleMittan
Comments