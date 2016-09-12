Beer fans get their fill at Chuckanut Brewery’s Oktoberfest

Brew fans and families gathered Saturday, Sept. 10, 2016, to take part in Oktoberfest at Chuckanut Brewery, part of Bellingham Beer Week.
The event featured live music, costumes and a yodeling contest, as well as games and activities for kids.
The celebration continues through Sunday, Sept. 18 with events at breweries and elsewhere around town, including a Wander to Wander 1K race today, a box can derby and coloring contest Tuesday, a cribbage tournament, a sunset cruise and more. Several events benefit local nonprofit agencies.
The festival culminates in an “Uncommon Pairing” event, with beers from Wander, Chuckanut, North Fork, Structures and Reuben’s Breweries to partner with Ciao Thyme for a curated food and beer experience from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 18 at Ciao Thyme Commons, 207 Unity St. Proceeds from ticket sales benefit the Bellingham Public Schools Foundation’s Central Kitchen Project. Tickets, $58 for general admission tickets and $78 for VIP tickets, are limited.
Complete schedule: bellinghambeerweek.com.
