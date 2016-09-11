Traffic delays expected on Lakeway Drive

People entering Bellingham from Sudden Valley and Geneva should plan to leave a little early to get to work on time.
Work has begun on a crosswalk on Lakeway Drive at the Parkstone Lane intersection, with some traffic delays Friday, Sept. 9. Construction crews will keep one lane open during construction, and Whatcom County Public Works is advising drivers to be prepared for delays of up to 20-30 minutes.
The project is expected to last six weeks, with work typically done between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., Monday through Thursday. Work will be sporadic and weather dependent, according to the public works department.
In addition to the crosswalk, road work is also being done on nearby Euclid Avenue. The installation of filter vaults in the area will close Euclid Avenue from Lakeway Drive to Geneva Hills Road until Friday, Sept. 23.
While the vault installation is not being done on Lakeway Drive, the construction will cause nearby traffic to slow down as trucks enter and exit the intersection, according to the public works department.
Lakeway Drive is the main route for drivers going to Geneva and Sudden Valley from Bellingham and there are few options for getting around the congested area.
Dave Gallagher: 360-715-2269, @BhamHeraldBiz
