Traffic advisory: Crane on State Street to lift new letters for Herald sign

Travelers on North State Street will lose use of the right-hand traffic lane and the bicycle lane from about 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, Sept. 12, while a crane hoists new letters for the 90-year-old HERALD sign atop the Herald Building at North State and Chestnut streets.
The two southbound lanes on State will begin narrowing to one lane in the block between Chestnut and Holly streets, and become available again to travelers just south of the Herald Building.
The sidewalk at the northeast corner of the building will be closed, but the sidewalk along the State Street side of the building will remain open. The main entry to the building will be open, but tenants are encouraged to use rear doors to keep sidewalk traffic to a minimum.
The bus stop on State just south of the building will remain in use. Motorists and bicyclists are advised to expect delays and to proceed with caution.
Workers with Signs Plus, a Bellingham company, are replacing the 10-foot-tall sheet-metal letters in the sign with aluminum ones the same size. Building co-owner Bob Hall has said the old signs were expensive to maintain, and the new LED lighting system will save energy and costs compared to the neon lights.
The old letters have been lowered to the building roof and will be removed Monday. Talks are underway with potential buyers of the letters.
The sign, originally illuminated with incandescent bulbs, was part of the building’s construction in 1926. The bulbs were replaced with neon fixtures in 1930.
