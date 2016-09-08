Expect single-lane closures on Mount Baker Highway for bridge work through September

Mount Baker Highway is due for a few more restrictions before Artist Point closes for the year as crews start work on bridges beginning Thursday, Sept. 8.
The state Department of Transportation said its crews have begun work on the Coal Creek Bridge, southwest of Kendall, and another unnamed bridge east of Maple Falls. The work is scheduled between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays. The work is expected to complete by early October, WSDOT said.
Weather may affect the work schedule, said Marqise Allen, a WSDOT spokesman.
During that time, single-lane closures may slow traffic at either of the bridges, depending on which one the crews are working on at any given time, Allen said.
The project is expected to cost around $600,000, Allen said. More information about the work can be found on the WSDOT blog.
