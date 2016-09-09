Celebration at Peace Arch planned for 15th anniversary of 9/11

An annual event this weekend remembering the sacrifices of the 9/11 terror attacks is changing its focus to emphasize a ceremony at the U.S.-Canada border instead of its traditional Interstate 5 caravan of emergency vehicles through Whatcom County.
“There’s still going to be a ride on the Canadian side,” said Division Chief Henry Hollander of North Whatcom Fire & Rescue, who also is a 9-11 Memorial committee member. “Our objective was to put on a nice event, and we just didn’t have the people to do both.”
Five members of New York City emergency services agencies – who served at the site of the Sept. 11, 2001 attack on the twin towers of the World Trade center in lower Manhattan – will attend the ceremony and barbecue from 2-10 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 11, at Peace Arch State Park, which straddles the border. In addition to the ceremony, there will be games, food, beer and live music. Admission is $50.
Canadian Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan will speak at the event, which marks the terror attacks’ 15th anniversary.
During the ceremony, four fire department ladder trucks will display the American and Canadian flags from their extended booms. American and Canadian authorities will be wearing dress uniforms.
“Most law-enforcement and fire agencies in Whatcom County typically send representatives,” Hollander said. The ride and border ceremony have been a tradition for about 10 years, he added.
Hollander said the proceeds from the event benefit the Behind the Badge Foundation in the U.S., which aids the families of law officers who are injured or slain, and a Canadian charity called Honour House, which serves injured and ailing police officers, firefighters and emergency services workers.
Guests this year are Matthew Zimpfer, FDNY Ladder 27; Robert Abril, FDNY paramedic; Efrain Morales Jr., NYPD; Robin Crucey, NYPD; and Sgt. Antonio Ortiz, NYPD.
Some 343 New York firefighters and 71 NYPD and Port Authority police officers died that day, which was the deadliest terror attack in world history. In all, 2,996 people were killed and 6,000 injured in New York, at the Pentagon, and in the crash of American Airlines Flight 93 in rural Pennsylvania. Ladder 27’s crew lost one firefighter in the collapse of the South Tower. It shares a South Bronx station house with Engine 46 and is known as the “Cross-Bronx Express.”
Hollander said the five guests from New York will be staying at the Semiahmoo Inn in Blaine and will cross Blaine Harbor on the historic Plover foot ferry.
Info: 911-memorial.org.
