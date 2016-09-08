Local

September 8, 2016 5:00 AM

Mount Baker Vineyards to host u-pick event

By Dave Gallagher

DEMING

Wine enthusiasts and home winemakers will have a chance to score some locally grown grapes this weekend.

Mount Baker Vineyards & Winery will host a U-pick event 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 10-11. Co-owner Patricia Clark-Finley said the business had such a large harvest last year that it decided to set aside some rows so people can pick Siegerrebe and Madeleine Angevine grapes. Both varieties are white wine grapes.

Clark-Finley asks customers to bring their own bucket and clippers and dress for the weather, which is expected to be cloudy with a possibility of rain. Picked grapes will sell for 75 cents a pound and staff will show customers the best way to harvest the grapes.

The winery is at 4298 Mount Baker Highway. For details, call 360-592-2300.

