Web series filmed in Bellingham chosen for noted UK film festival

An episode of the “Dark Darkness” web series filmed and produced in Bellingham has been accepted into the Raindance Film Festival in London, which showcases movies and film shorts from around the world.
“Dark Darkness” is an adventure-comedy-fantasy series starring Seattle native Elle Viane Sonnet, Freddy Tse and Jordan Gardner-Donovan (“Out of Nothing”). It’s based on “The Dastardly Death of Dr. Darkness” by Bellingham playwright Ben Eisner.
“Snakeman’s Solitude,” the fourth episode of “Dark Darkness” Season Zero, will show Oct. 1 at the festival, which runs Sept. 21 to Oct. 2. “Snakeman’s Solitude” has its local premiere in November at the Pickford Film Center.
According to the Internet Movie Database, the 2012 series features “dark lords, mythical crossbreeds, a vampire-wizard, a sorceress-ninja queen and mere mortals.” Press material says the series follows four flawed but powerful dark lords who become reluctant allies as they solve a mystery to clear their names of a murder they didn’t commit.
It’s produced by Wilson Large (“The Cody Rivers Show”) and James Pidgeon. They funded their project through a Kickstarter campaign in 2014. Seasons One and Two are in the planning stages, and a feature film is under consideration.
The series has an 8.3 rating out of 10 on six reviews at IMDB. The first three episodes of Season Zero are available for viewing on YouTube.
Variety magazine lists the Raindance festival among world’s top 50 unmissable film festivals. “What’s Eating Gilbert Grape” and “Memento” premiered there.
