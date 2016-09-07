Raw video: Sailboat damaged in Labor Day fire

The Lighthouse Mission plans to open its drop-in center 24/7 starting this fall to help sleep up to about 80 more people. The region's January 2016 "point-in-time" homelessness census found the number of unsheltered people was up 40 percent this year over last year. Read more at BellinghamHerald.com.
Whatcom County Superior Court Judge Raquel Montoya-Lewis sentences Bellingham resident Craig Michael Walton to more than six years in prison for indecent liberties, third-degree rape and two counts of second-degree domestic violence in Whatcom County Superior Court on Monday, Aug. 22, in Bellingham.
Jessica McAllister, syringe services program coordinator, explains how naloxone works and what else comes in the naloxone kits available at the Whatcom County Health Department on Tuesday, Aug. 16, in Bellingham.