Raw video: Sailboat damaged in Labor Day fire

A sailboat was damaged by fire while moored at Squalicum Harbor on Monday, Sept. 5, 2016.
Philip A. Dwyer philip.dwyer@bellinghamherald.com

Local

Bellingham's Lighthouse Mission will open new shelter

The Lighthouse Mission plans to open its drop-in center 24/7 starting this fall to help sleep up to about 80 more people. The region's January 2016 "point-in-time" homelessness census found the number of unsheltered people was up 40 percent this year over last year. Read more at BellinghamHerald.com.

Editor's Choice Videos