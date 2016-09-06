Service planned for Bellingham woman killed in Colorado wreck

A celebration of the life of Ellie “Megan” Rose Mischaikov is planned at 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, in the Dome Room of the Bellingham Cruise Terminal, 355 Harris Ave.
Mischaikov, 23, was killed in a car wreck last week in rural southern Colorado, where she was head wrangler at a Nature Conservancy cattle and bison ranch. She was a 2011 graduate of Sehome High and a 2015 graduate of Washington State University, with a BA in communications.
Several hundred mourners are expected, according to her family.
Parking is limited at the terminal, and the family encourages use of public transportation. Several Whatcom Transportation Authority bus routes serve the location, mainly the 401 Fairhaven-Downtown, but also the 14 and 105 lines. For information, go online ridewta.com.
