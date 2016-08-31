Brown-Forman posts 1Q profit

Brown-Forman Corp. (BF.A) on Wednesday reported fiscal first-quarter net income of $144 million.
The Louisville, Kentucky-based company said it had profit of 36 cents per share.
The liquor company that makes Jack Daniel's and other brands posted revenue of $661 million in the period.
Brown-Forman expects full-year earnings to be $1.71 to $1.81 per share.
Brown-Forman shares have fallen 3 percent since the beginning of the year. The stock has fallen roughly 2 percent in the last 12 months.
This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on BF.A at http://www.zacks.com/ap/BF.A
