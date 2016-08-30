Indiana expands options on business registration website

Indiana's business-registration website that debuted this spring has been expanded to give users more access to state services.
When the INBiz portal went online in April, it initially allowed users to register or re-register their businesses, or make payments through the website.
But it's been expanded to also allow users to access services through Indiana's Department of Revenue and Department of Workforce Development.
Secretary of State Connie Lawson says the goal is for INBiz to eventually become a single contact point for businesses to meet state requirements.
She says new businesses are "one of the driving forces behind Indiana's economy" and the aim is make it easier for them to do business with the state.
About 57,000 users have to date used the website, which can be visited at INBiz.in.gov.
Comments