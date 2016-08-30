France's Hollande: EU-US trade deal won't happen this year

French President Francois Hollande says that talks on a landmark trade deal between the U.S. and European Union are bogged down, unbalanced and cannot be completed this year.
Hollande said in a speech Tuesday that "the best thing is for us to lucidly note this, instead of extending a discussion that cannot be completed on this basis."
"France prefers to look things in the face."
His trade chief said earlier Tuesday that France wants to halt talks on the Trans-Atlantic Trade and Investment Partnership, which the socialist French government sees as too friendly to U.S. business.
