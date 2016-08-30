Grain lower, livestock mixed

Grain futures were lower Tuesonday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.
Wheat for Sept. delivery was 1.50 cents higher at $3.7220 a bushel; Sept. corn was 2 cents lower at $3.0960 bushel; Sept. oats was 4 cents lower at $1.58 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans lost 14.50 cent to $9.8860 a bushel.
Beef lower and pork prices were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.
August live cattle was .65 cent higher at $1.1140 a pound; August feeder cattle was .63 cent lower at $1.3853 pound; October lean hogs gained .63 cents to to $.6200 a pound.
