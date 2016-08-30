National Business

August 30, 2016 7:37 AM

Grain lower, livestock mixed

Grain futures were lower Tuesonday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

The Associated Press
CHICAGO

Grain futures were lower Tuesonday in early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade.

Wheat for Sept. delivery was 1.50 cents higher at $3.7220 a bushel; Sept. corn was 2 cents lower at $3.0960 bushel; Sept. oats was 4 cents lower at $1.58 a bushel; while Sept. soybeans lost 14.50 cent to $9.8860 a bushel.

Beef lower and pork prices were higher on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange.

August live cattle was .65 cent higher at $1.1140 a pound; August feeder cattle was .63 cent lower at $1.3853 pound; October lean hogs gained .63 cents to to $.6200 a pound.

Related content

National Business

Comments

Videos

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos