WNBA teams, players step up to help Texas after hurricane

2:40 Bellingham program aims to help people with chronic health problems Pause

2:02 Watch what Mount Baker football is focusing on for 2017

2:37 Pete Carroll: 5 Seahawks starters away getting treatment K.J. Wright just got

1:51 Cleanup process underway for asphalt spill near Everson

1:43 Jermaine Kearse says he hasn't heard from Seahawks on his future, wants to stay

1:38 Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp

3:00 Fish & Wildlife talks about catching escaped Atlantic salmon in Puget Sound

0:22 Watch this seal pup catch a ride on a kayak

3:22 How a mattress store became a home for Harvey victims