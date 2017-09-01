National Business

Yellow lobster joins Boston aquarium's colorful collection

The Associated Press

September 01, 2017 4:13 AM

BOSTON

A rare yellow lobster has made its debut at the New England Aquarium, posing for a photo op with fellow oddly colored crustaceans.

The lobster was donated to the Boston aquarium by a Salem seafood company. They marked its arrival by showing it off with other lobsters in usual shades , including blue and orange, and one they call the Halloween lobster — black on one side and orange on the other.

The yellow lobster will not be put on exhibit for about a month as it undergoes quarantine.

The aquarium says the incidence of yellow lobsters in the wild is estimated to be about 1 in 30 million.

