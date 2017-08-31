National Business

Charleston Gazette-Mail plans online-only Monday edition

The Associated Press

August 31, 2017 2:56 PM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail will stop publishing a Monday print edition in a cost-cutting move.

The newspaper , which won a Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting earlier this year, says that starting Oct. 2, its Monday edition will be available on its website, along with its app and electronic edition that shows print pages in a digital format.

Charleston Newspapers President Trip Shumate says "we're trying to make moves that cut costs and continue to allow us to produce a quality product."

Customers' home delivery rates will remain unchanged.

The Charleston Gazette and Charleston Daily Mail combined newsrooms in 2015. Their business, circulation, advertising and production departments have been one unit since 1958.

Earlier this year, Gazette-Mail reporter Eric Eyre won a Pulitzer Prize for investigative reporting on the state's opioid addiction crisis.

