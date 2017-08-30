In this Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, photo, a Twitter page of Chinese exiles businessman Guo Wengui is seen on a computer screen in Beijing. Escalating efforts to repatriate one of its most wanted exiles, China’s ruling Communist Party has opened a police investigation on a new allegation, rape, against New York-based billionaire Guo, who has been releasing what he calls official secrets ahead of a pivotal party leadership conference.
In this Wednesday, Aug. 30, 2017, photo, a Twitter page of Chinese exiles businessman Guo Wengui is seen on a computer screen in Beijing. Escalating efforts to repatriate one of its most wanted exiles, China's ruling Communist Party has opened a police investigation on a new allegation, rape, against New York-based billionaire Guo, who has been releasing what he calls official secrets ahead of a pivotal party leadership conference.
AP Exclusive: China accuses outspoken tycoon in US of rape

By GERRY SHIH Associated Press

August 30, 2017 11:49 PM

BEIJING

Chinese police have opened an investigation on a new allegation, rape, against one of the ruling Communist Party's most wanted exiles, the New York-based billionaire Guo Wengui.

It's the latest in the party's escalating effort to pressure Guo, who has been releasing what he calls official secrets ahead of a pivotal party leadership conference.

Two Chinese officials with direct knowledge of the investigation told The Associated Press police are requesting a second Interpol arrest notice for Guo, 50, for the alleged sexual assault of a 28-year-old former personal assistant.

Guo and his representatives did not respond to repeated requests for comment.

The Associated Press reviewed documents related to the rape investigation and confirmed their contents with Chinese official sources in Beijing, who requested anonymity to discuss an ongoing case.

