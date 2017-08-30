French President Emmanuel Macron, center, waits for leaders at the Elysee Palace in Paris, Monday, Aug.28, 2017. The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Spain are meeting Monday with counterparts from Libya, Niger and Chad to discuss ways to curb illegal migration across the Mediterranean Sea to European shores.
National Business

French president faces biggest test yet over labor reform

By SYLVIE CORBET Associated Press

August 30, 2017 10:05 PM

PARIS

French President Emmanuel Macron faces his biggest test yet with the release of a divisive pro-business labor reform that he hopes will secure his legacy and revolutionize the way the French work.

But the move comes just as his popularity is sinking. Unions and political opponents have already called for street protests and strikes, fearing it will weaken hard-won worker protections.

The labor overhaul is the central pillar in Macron's promises to create jobs, and foreign investors and France's European neighbors are watching closely.

Details of the plan will be disclosed Thursday in a list of decrees. One measure is expected to cap the financial penalty for companies sued for firing employees. Other changes aim at simplifying negotiations between employers and employees, and reducing the power of national collective bargaining.

  Comments  

