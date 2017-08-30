Houston Texans' J.J. Watt, center, sprints across the field with other defensive lineman during a morning practice at the Dallas Cowboys training facility, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Frisco, Texas. The Texans are working out in the practice facility of the Dallas Cowboys because of floods pounding Houston. An exhibition game in the Texans' stadium Thursday might be moved to the home of the Cowboys.
Houston Texans' J.J. Watt, center, sprints across the field with other defensive lineman during a morning practice at the Dallas Cowboys training facility, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Frisco, Texas. The Texans are working out in the practice facility of the Dallas Cowboys because of floods pounding Houston. An exhibition game in the Texans' stadium Thursday might be moved to the home of the Cowboys. Tony Gutierrez AP Photo
Houston Texans' J.J. Watt, center, sprints across the field with other defensive lineman during a morning practice at the Dallas Cowboys training facility, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Frisco, Texas. The Texans are working out in the practice facility of the Dallas Cowboys because of floods pounding Houston. An exhibition game in the Texans' stadium Thursday might be moved to the home of the Cowboys. Tony Gutierrez AP Photo

National Business

Jaguars owner Khan willing to swap home dates with Texans

The Associated Press

August 30, 2017 5:56 PM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.

Jaguars owner Shad Khan would be willing to swap home dates with the Houston Texans in an effort to help the city recover from flooding caused by Hurricane Harvey.

The Jaguars are scheduled to open the season in Houston on Sept. 10. The Texans play in Jacksonville on Dec. 17.

Khan is open to swapping those games if needed. The NFL has not announced any decisions regarding Houston's opener.

"The Jacksonville Jaguars will support whatever scheduling decision the NFL makes," Khan said in a statement. "What's most important to me and everyone in Jacksonville isn't where we'll play the Texans on Week One, but that the City of Houston and its people recover quickly, safely and successfully."

If the teams swapped, the Texans would get three straight home games to close the season while the Jaguars would play three in a row on the road.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California 0:51

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California
Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp 1:38

Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp

Watch this seal pup catch a ride on a kayak 0:22

Watch this seal pup catch a ride on a kayak

View More Video