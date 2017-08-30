Jaguars owner Khan willing to swap home dates with Texans

Houston Texans' J.J. Watt, center, sprints across the field with other defensive lineman during a morning practice at the Dallas Cowboys training facility, Monday, Aug. 28, 2017, in Frisco, Texas. The Texans are working out in the practice facility of the Dallas Cowboys because of floods pounding Houston. An exhibition game in the Texans' stadium Thursday might be moved to the home of the Cowboys. Tony Gutierrez AP Photo