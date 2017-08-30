Mass fish escape puts Washington state salmon farm on hold

File - In this Aug. 22, 2017 file photo, Allen Cooke, left, and Nathan Cultee emerge from the hold of the Marathon after having separated out the 16 farm-raised Atlantic salmon they caught fishing off Point Williams, Wash. Clallam County officials have put on hold Cooke Aquaculture's application to build a new marine salmon farm in the Strait of Juan de Fuca as the company deals with the escape of thousands of fish at another facility. Canada-based Cooke Aquaculture asked that an upcoming hearing for a project permit be postponed. The Seattle Times via AP, File Dean Rutz