National Business

10 Things to Know for Today

The Associated Press

August 30, 2017 3:07 AM

Your daily look at late-breaking news, upcoming events and the stories that will be talked about today:

1. DEATH TOLL RISES, BUT SKIES MAY FINALLY BRIGHTEN IN HOUSTON

The latest forecast delivers hope after five days of torrential rain submerged America's fourth-largest city: Less than an inch of rain and perhaps even sunshine.

2. WHO IS BRACING FOR HARVEY

More wind and water is headed for western Louisiana as the deadly tropical storm makes another landfall near the Texas-Louisiana border with the state still haunted by Katrina.

3. FLOOD POLICIES PLUNGE IN HOUSTON IN YEARS BEFORE HARVEY

An AP investigation shows that 9 percent fewer people in Texas' largest city have flood insurance than five years ago despite a growing population.

4. TRUMP TO PROMOTE 'VISION' FOR JOB CREATION

The president visits a factory in Springfield, Missouri, and will make a case for cutting rates and revising the tax code as keys to economic growth.

5. WHAT MAY BE THE NEW NORMAL IN PYONGYANG

On the heels of firing a ballistic missile over northern Japan, there are clues suggesting North Korea intends to test more of them — and even farther into the Pacific Ocean.

6. QATARI CRISIS BEING FELT IN EAST AFRICA

Qatar and the other energy-rich nations arrayed against it have made inroads in the Horn of Africa by establishing military bases, managing ports and showering friendly nations with foreign aid.

7. HOW CONFEDERATE OUTCRY IS AFFECTING PUBLIC SCHOOLS

School officials are reconsidering whether it's appropriate for more than 100 schools to be named after generals and politicians from the Old South.

8. WHERE A MARIJUANA RETAIL STORE CAUSES A DEEP DIVIDE

The quirky tourist town of Talkeetna, Alaska, where hundreds of visitors roam the streets daily, browsing art and souvenirs.

9. 'NIGHTMARE' AT THE WAX MUSEUM

Boston's new Dreamland Wax Museum, with likenesses of Donald Trump, Tom Brady and Paul Pierce largely panned by visitors, has gotten off to a somewhat nightmarish start.

10. 'RUSTY' FEDERER SURVIVES 1ST ROUND MATCH

The 19-time major champion, bothered by a bad back in pre-tournament prep, edges American teen Frances Tiafoe at the U.S. Open.

