FILE - In this Aug. 4, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks at Federal Emergency Management Agency FEMA) headquarters in Washington. The federal government has, for now, enough disaster aid money to deal with the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Harvey, but the ongoing storm appears sure to require a multibillion-dollar recovery package as did Hurricane Katrina and Superstorm Sandy.
National Business

Trump promises federal aid to storm-ravaged Texas

By ANDREW TAYLOR Associated Press

August 29, 2017 1:12 AM

WASHINGTON

President Donald Trump has promised federal assistance to storm-ravaged parts of Texas, insisting Congress will act swiftly on a multibillion-dollar Hurricane Harvey recovery package. The government has signaled that current funds will be exhausted in the next few weeks.

The president says existing disaster balances of more than $3 billion are sufficient for the immediate emergency but promised his administration will send lawmakers a request for far more to help Texas rebuild from the record storm. Catastrophic flooding has hit Houston, the nation's fourth-largest city.

House Speaker Paul Ryan promised through a spokeswoman that "we will help those affected by this terrible disaster."

