National Business

China law threatens 15 days of jail for improper anthem use

The Associated Press

August 28, 2017 2:09 AM

BEIJING

A proposed Chinese law threatens those making inappropriate use of the country's national anthem with up to 15 days in jail.

The official Xinhua News Agency says the draft legislation would make it illegal to play the anthem at funerals and on other "improper" occasions, as well as to "maliciously" modify its wording.

Settings at which the anthem can be played include political gatherings, flag-raising ceremonies, important diplomatic occasions and major sport events.

The law was given a second hearing Monday by the standing committee of the National People's Congress, China's legislature. Passage in a third hearing is required for it to become law.

The legislation comes during a surge in patriotic sentiment under President Xi Jinping, who has pursued broadened economic growth and a muscular foreign policy.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California 0:51

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California
Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp 1:38

Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp

Watch how the Squalicum football team is 'rowing the boat' in 2017 2:02

Watch how the Squalicum football team is 'rowing the boat' in 2017

View More Video