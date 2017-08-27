National Business

County can't afford to repair most of its unsafe bridges

The Associated Press

August 27, 2017 8:41 AM

GREENVILLE, Miss.

One county in Mississippi has 29 unsafe bridges and cannot afford to fix most of them.

The Delta Democrat-Times reports that Washington County has enough money to repair two of the bridges. County engineer Mark Hooker told supervisors that the state will pay to repair four.

That leaves 23 bridges in the county that are structurally deficient.

Hooker says the bridges are old enough that he recommends replacing the pilings rather than repairing them.

Supervisors could make decisions in early September about which bridge projects will be done.

