Fewer people working finance, insurance jobs in Sioux Falls

The Associated Press

August 27, 2017 7:20 AM

SIOUX FALLS, S.D.

The finance industry has lost hundreds of workers in the past three years as health care and retail companies continue growing their workforce in the area.

The Argus Leader reports that finance and insurance companies employed just under 14,000 people in the metro area at the end of 2016. That's down from a peak of more than 14,700 at the end of 2013.

The city lost a major employer in 2015 when commercial banking and credit card company Capital One Financial Corp. announced it was closing its Sioux Falls office.

Voters also have agreed to cap interest rates on payday loans, and nearly half didn't bother to renew their licenses in January. The possible effect on local jobs will be felt more in 2017 because the law change happened late in the year.

