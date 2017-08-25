FILE - In this Sept. 9, 2016, file photo, Volkswagen engineer James Robert Liang, left, leaves court, in Detroit, after pleading guilty to one count of conspiracy in the company's emissions cheating scandal. U.S. prosecutors are seeking a three-year prison sentence for a Volkswagen engineer who had a key role in the company's diesel emissions scandal. Liang is scheduled to be sentenced Friday, Aug. 25, 2017, in Detroit federal court. He is one of two VW employees to plead guilty, although others charged in the case are in Germany and out of reach.
National Business

US seeks prison sentence for VW engineer in diesel scandal

The Associated Press

August 25, 2017 4:08 AM

DETROIT

U.S. prosecutors are seeking a three-year prison sentence for a Volkswagen engineer who had a key role in the company's diesel emissions scandal.

Robert Liang (LANG) will be sentenced Friday in federal court in Detroit. He is one of two VW employees to plead guilty, although others charged in the case are in Germany and out of reach.

Prosecutors say Liang was aware that VW used software to cheat U.S. emission rules on nearly 600,000 diesel vehicles. His lawyer says he's not "greedy or immoral" but followed orders to keep his job and support his family.

The 63-year-old Liang is asking the judge to consider a sentence of probation and 1,500 hours of community service.

The government says Liang wasn't the mastermind but took part in "pivotal events."

