Atlanta homeless wary as city closes its last-resort shelter

In this Aug. 7, 2017 photo, a man sits quietly in a warm room inside the Peachtree-Pine homeless shelter in Atlanta. For decades, as many as 1,000 people with nowhere else to turn could come off the street at Peachtree and Pine, no questions asked. But years of litigation wore down the shelter’s operators. After epic battles against the city, tuberculosis, bed bugs and other hazards, the Metro Atlanta Task Force for the Homeless settled out of court and sold its enormous industrial building to Central Atlanta Progress, a downtown business group. Robert Ray AP Photo