California seeks new one-drug execution method

FILE - This Sept. 21, 2010 file photo shows the interior of the lethal injection facility at San Quentin State Prison in San Quentin, Calif. The California Supreme Court upheld a ballot measure narrowly approved by voters to change the state's dysfunctional death penalty system and speed up executions. The highly anticipated ruling Thursday, Aug. 24, 2017 concerned Proposition 66, a push to "mend not end" capital punishment in California. Eric Risberg, File AP Photo