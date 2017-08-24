National Business

Six Flags Magic Mountain soon will be open 365 days a year

The Associated Press

August 24, 2017 7:02 AM

VALENCIA, Calif.

Southern California's Six Flags Magic Mountain theme park will be open every day of the year beginning in 2018.

The Ventura County Star reports (http://bit.ly/2w6h7FY ) the change, which is set to start Jan. 1, is an attempt by the attraction to transition from a niche regional theme park to a major destination resort like Southern California rivals Universal Studios Hollywood and the Disneyland Resort in Anaheim.

Six Flags Magic Mountain President Bonnie Weber says the expansion also means the theme park can better target tourists who visit from outside the region and the country.

The park, which runs 19 roller coasters, more than any other U.S. theme park, now operates 250 days a year, primarily in the summer months, during school holiday breaks and on select weekends.

