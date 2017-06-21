The Latest: Special session on budget off to slow start

The Latest on the Illinois Legislature's budget special session (all times local):
12:45 p.m.
The first day of a special session on Illinois' budget impasse is off to a slow start.
About half an hour after convening on Wednesday, the Illinois House adjourned until Thursday. House members will spend Wednesday meeting privately and holding public hearings. The Senate, which also convened Wednesday, will also meet privately.
Gov. Bruce Rauner called the special session that could last up to 10 days to force a resolution to the state's budget impasse. If lawmakers don't reach an agreement by July 1, Illinois will enter a third consecutive year without a budget.
The rhetoric has been sharp with Republicans legislators holding a Wednesday morning news conference to tout their budget plan as a compromise and accuse Democrats of being unable to balance a budget. Meanwhile, Democrats say Republicans have been in attack mode.
11:55 a.m.
Top Illinois Republicans are urging the Democrat-controlled Legislature to consider a plan they say is a "compromise" that could end the state's budget impasse.
The plan calls for a property tax freeze and workers compensation reforms, along with an income tax increase. However, they say they don't want to deal with the revenue part of the plan until other reforms have been considered.
House Republican Leader Jim Durkin and others spoke to reporters on Wednesday, the first day of a special session Gov. Bruce Rauner has called on the budget. If lawmakers fail to approve a plan before July 1, Illinois will enter a third straight year without a budget.
Durkin also blasted Democrats for raising questions about some of the provisions in the bill, saying they've failed to approve balance budgets for years.
Democrats have said the plan, and Republicans' tone in presenting it, has been far from bipartisan. Senate Democrats say they've also introduced a compromise plan that could work.
6:45 a.m.
Illinois lawmakers tasked with resolving the state's unprecedented budget impasse are gathering to begin the effort.
Gov. Bruce Rauner has called a special session in Springfield that starts Wednesday, saying the time to act hasn't been more urgent. The House and Senate convene at noon.
If there's no budget by July 1, the state will begin a third consecutive year without a spending plan. Credit ratings agencies have already said they'll downgrade the state's worst-in-then-nation rating to "junk status."
The first-term Republican governor and Democrats who control the Legislature have been deadlocked since 2015.
Rauner says he wants pro-business reforms in conjunction with a budget. Democrats say they've approved several of those ideas, but Republicans keep changing their demands. Republicans say Democratic efforts fall short.
