National Business

June 21, 2017 6:14 AM

Officials say North Kona residents ignoring water constraint

The Associated Press
KAILUA-KONA, Hawaii

Officials with the Big Island's Department of Water Supply say North Kona consumers are largely ignoring the mandatory 25 percent reduction in water usage issued in January.

West Hawaii Today reports (http://bit.ly/2sAgm6A ) the department's tracking of pumping and consumption rates show some compliance was observed early on, but has dropped off in recent months.

Mayor Harry Kim says "people need to know the extreme seriousness of the situation."

Keith Okamoto, manager and chief engineer with the department, says 13 wells service the area. He says four of them have been concurrently inoperable since January.

He says if one more wells were to fall out of commission at this point, the result would be "catastrophic."

Okamoto says it appears irrigation is the largest contributor to the problem, although residents should still be limiting water use for daily activities.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California 0:51

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California
Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp 1:38

Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp

After 55 years, kids say goodbye to Fisher Elementary building 1:07

After 55 years, kids say goodbye to Fisher Elementary building

View More Video