June 21, 2017 1:29 AM

West Virginia city rehires 5 laid-off police, 1 new officer

The Associated Press
HUNTINGTON, W.Va.

Five former West Virginia police officers will return to their department after a city's projected $5 million budget deficit laid them off.

The Herald-Dispatch reported on Tuesday a City of Huntington statement says the five probationary officers will return to their posts starting July 3, and that police will also bring on a new officer from the department's civil service hiring list who will enter the state police academy in late August.

City communications director Bryan Chambers says the sixth officer's hiring depleted the list, so Huntington police are accepting applications.

Huntington police have already paid to train the five officers who were laid off in January because of the city's budget. The department laid off 17 employees that month: a temporary police officer, 10 probationary officers and six civilians.

