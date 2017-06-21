National Business

June 21, 2017 1:27 AM

House panel considers host of proposed tax increases

The Associated Press
DOVER, Del.

House lawmakers are giving initial consideration to host of proposals by Democratic lawmakers to increase taxes on Delawareans to help balance the state budget.

Among the bills up for discussion Wednesday in a House committee is a proposal to raise income tax rates across the board, eliminate itemized deductions and increase the standard deduction, and creating a new tax bracket for income above $150,000.

The committee also will consider a competing proposal to create two new tax brackets at $125,000 and $250,000.

Other bills on the committee agenda include proposals to increase taxes on alcohol and tobacco products and establish a new tax on opioids.

Consideration of the bills comes as budget talks between Democrats and Republicans remain bogged down over competing priorities regarding cutting spending and raising taxes.

Unlimited Digital Access for just $1.99.

Sign up now for full access to our website, the digital newspaper, apps and more!.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California 0:51

Minimum wage of $15 signed into law in California
Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp 1:38

Video: On White House lawn, Girl Scouts teach Michelle Obama to camp

Firefighters attack flames at Blaine home 0:35

Firefighters attack flames at Blaine home

View More Video