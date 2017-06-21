As pot comes out of black market, regulators face scrutiny

FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Arapahoe County, Colo., Sheriff's Office shows Renee Rayton. States with legal marijuana have an ethics problem. Not just because they're violating federal drug law. They also have to look out for pot regulators who might have improper dealings with an industry still emerging from the black market. In a case that has caught the U.S. Justice Department's attention, former Colorado marijuana enforcement officer Rayton is accused of helping pot growers raise plants for illegal out-of-state sales. Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office via AP, File)