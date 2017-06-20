Tyson adopting video, welfare checks in poultry operations

In this Tuesday, June 20, 2017 photo, 9-day-old chickens eat a mix of corn and soybeans and drink water inside a chicken house north of Plumerville, Ark. The house, and three others like it nearby, hold 30,000 birds each. When the chickens are 33 days old, they will be taken to a processing plant for slaughter and packaging. Tyson Foods says it will explore more-humane ways to kill the birds, and also that it is using a third-party to monitor videos from the plant to ensure the animals are treated properly. Kelly P. Kissel AP Photo